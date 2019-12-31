Kathy Griffin is making sure that 2020 starts off with a bang.

The 59-year-old comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share a brief video in which she revealed some big news -- she and longtime boyfriend Randy Bick are engaged!

However, the surprise doesn't end there. As Griffin and Bick announced in the cute clip while talking in sync with one another, not only are they engaged, but they are getting married immediately. As in a matter of hours.

"Happy New Year! And, surprise! We’re getting married! Tonight! After midnight!" declared the couple, decked out in formal wear that might possibly also be their wedding attire.

Griffin teased that the unexpected nuptials will be "very atypical, very fun, and you’re going to die when you see the officiant!"

Griffin and Bick first began dating after sparking a romance in 2011. Congrats to the happy couple!

This wedding caps off a big, redemptive year for Griffin after her career took a hit over her controversial Donald Trump photo in 2017. Check out the video below to hear more from the comedian about rebuilding her life and livelihood.

Kathy Griffin on Surviving Scandal and Regaining Her Career (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Kathy Griffin on How Her Trump Photo Scandal Affected Her Relationship With Boyfriend Randy Bick (Exclusive)

Kathy Griffin Says Kim Kardashian Won't Care About Emmys Audience Laughing at Her

Andy Cohen Says Kathy Griffin Has Made 'Untrue and Sad' Claims About Him During Feud

Related Gallery