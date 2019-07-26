Andy Cohen is calling out Kathy Griffin.

In an interview with USA Today, the 51-year-old Watch What Happens Live host spoke out against his 58-year-old former friend.

"She’s made up a lot of stuff about me in the past few years that has just been untrue and sad," Cohen told the outlet, adding, "I hope she finds some peace."

Cohen's statement came shortly after Griffin alleged to People that Cohen treated her like a "dog" and claimed that "he has not been very kind" to her during his time as an executive at Bravo when she had a talk show, Kathy, and reality series, My Life on the D-List.

The pair's feud has been ongoing since 2017, but reached its boiling point when Cohen replaced Griffin on CNN's New Year's Eve Live alongside Anderson Cooper. The casting change came after Griffin was fired for posing with a mask of President Donald Trump's bloodied head. As a result of the controversial photo, Griffin had falling outs with both Cohen and Cooper.

In his USA Today interview, Cohen also defended Cooper, 52, and called out Griffin for comments she's made about him.

"She said something that I found incredibly vile about [Cooper] last week that I think says more about her than anything else," Cohen told the outlet.

Though Cohen didn't elaborate on the specific comments to which he was referring, in an interview with AM to DM Griffin opened up about the recent death of Gloria Vanderbilt, Cooper's mother.

"I was really in love with Anderson’s mom, the great Gloria Vanderbilt. She let me call her Glo-Vandy," Griffin said. "She gave me so many life lessons when we would chat, and I actually kind of knew her better than Anderson in a way."

Watch the video below for more on the feud.

