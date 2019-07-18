Wendy Williams and Andy Cohen are rekindling their friendship.

On Thursday, Cohen appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, his first time in six years. Cohen gave Williams flowers for her 55th birthday and alluded to why the two haven't been close right off the bat, mentioning Williams' estranged husband, Kevin Hunter.

"Your husband [Kevin Hunter] was not my biggest fan," Cohen said. "I've been cheering you on for the last six years."

"I'm so excited about Wendy in the city," he continued, referring to Williams' new single status.

On Wednesday, 51-year-old Cohen expressed his excitement about reuniting with Williams.

"Back on @WendyWilliams tomorrow for the first time in SIX YEARS! Cannot wait!!" he tweeted.

On Thursday, he retweeted a fan who wrote, "@WendyWilliams @Andy watching you guys literally in tears 🥰🥰It’s like watching my 2 besties that haven’t seen each other in a while!! The love is real 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April after nearly 22 years of marriage. A source close to Williams told ET at the time that Hunter's alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, recently giving birth to a baby was the last straw. Hunter was later fired from The Wendy Williams Show, after previously serving as an executive producer.

Cohen has alluded to Hunter being the cause of his and Williams' falling out before. Last July, when radio personality Charlamagne Tha God -- another one of Williams' former friends -- appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Charlamagne openly blamed Hunter for why he and Williams were no longer speaking, and Cohen agreed.

"He was the one thing," Charlamagne said, to which Cohen replied, "I think that might be the one thing that happened with she and I, too."

Charlamagne further commented, "Her husband, right? Usually when you see her having a falling out with someone the one common denominator is her husband."

Earlier this month, Williams made her tearful return to her show after a five-week break, and addressed her split from Hunter. She also revealed her new relationship with a doctor, whom she said she was "crazy about."

