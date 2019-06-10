Wendy Williams broke down in tears when asked about the ongoing drama with her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, and their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., on Sunday.

The 54-year-old media personality was getting take out in Los Angeles, California, when she was asked how she and her family are doing.

“Young Kevin and I are fine,” she said, while waiting in the car for food at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles with a male companion. “Stuff happens in life. Stuff happens and it’s OK.”

“I’ve still got a very full life that I really adore,” she continued, before tearing up. “Please don’t make me cry.”

Breaking down in tears, Williams turned to her friend to apologize before continuing.

“I didn’t plan on this, but it is what it is,” she said, seemingly referring to her family drama. “I have got to go eat my food with potato salad and I’ve got to get on the plane in the morning, but I have a very full life. I would ask you to respect our privacy, but I don’t respect people’s privacy -- that’s why I do the hot topics. But all three of us are doing fine.”

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter on April 11 after 22 years of marriage. At the time, a source told ET that Williams was fed up with Hunter’s alleged cheating. A few weeks later, Hunter Jr., was arrested after getting into a fight with his father.

Asked whether the public would see the trio together again, Williams replied, “Yes, yes.”

“Of course you will,” she said with tears still streaming down her face. “Kevin’s got to graduate from college, he’s going into a sophomore year. He’s going to get married or whatever. Everyone’s gotta grow up.”

As for Kevin Jr.’s relationship with his father, Williams said, “They’re not apart. Stuff happens in life.”

While Williams did not reveal the identity of her companion (referring to him as a "friend") she posted a photo with a “#verysexyman,” on her Instagram account on Monday. According to the caption, the photo was taken during sunset on Sunday -- shortly before the video of her getting take out was filmed.

During the chat, which took place through the car’s window, Williams also addressed her drama with the Kardashian family throughout the years, like in 2016, when she suggested Kim Kardashian West was faking her pregnancy. All appeared well as Williams hung out with Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, on Friday.

“I love them. I always did,” she explained. “When I get back to New York tomorrow, I still got four more weeks of vacation, which is ridiculous. [Then] we have live shows on July 8 and I will be sure to clarify in my Wendy voice the Kardashians and Hollywood and [Blac] Chyna.”

“Yeah,” she added when asked if all was now good between her and the famous family, before describing spending time with them as “enlightening.”

See more on Williams below.

