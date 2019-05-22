Wendy Williams' Son Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting His Father

Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was arrested on Tuesday night after getting into a fight with his father, Kevin Hunter Sr., in New Jersey, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tells ET.

ET can confirm that Kevin Jr. was arrested by the West Orange Police and charged with simple assault following an incident with his father at approximately 9:50 p.m. at a store. He was later released. The matter will be handled in Family Court, which is closed to the public.

Kevin Jr. is the only child of the 54-year-old talk show host and Kevin Sr., who are in the middle of a divorce after nearly 22 years of marriage.

A source claims to ET that Kevin Jr. punched his father in the face.

"Kevin Jr. was a bit aggressive towards his father and his father tried to control the situation," the source says. "Kevin Jr. then punched his father in the face and the cops were called sometime later. Kevin Sr. and Kevin Jr. have always had a great relationship. Not everything is as it appears and Kevin Sr. looks forward to moving past this."

Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin Sr. on April 11. In court documents obtained by ET, she cited "irreconcilable differences between the parties which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of six months," and added that there is "no reasonable prospect of reconciliation."

A source close to Wendy previously told ET that Kevin Sr.'s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, recently giving birth to a baby was the last straw.

Last week, Wendy opened up on The Wendy Williams Show about her life since the split and said she and her estranged husband were working to stay amiable for the sake of their son. She also revealed that she's started to date again.

"I am a single woman running around New York," Wendy said. "I go out a lot because I'm a good-time girl, I like to have fun."

The host also declared that she's "really reclaiming" her life and relishing her single status.

"I don't have a boyfriend," she noted. "But I must admit, I am rediscovering my love of men."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wendy Williams' Husband Reacts to The Hunter Foundation Dissolving

Wendy Williams Goes Off on Women Who Cheat With Married Men Amid Her Divorce

Wendy Williams Was Visited By Police in January After Caller Claimed Husband Was Poisoning Her

Related Gallery