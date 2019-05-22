Wendy Williams' Husband Reacts to The Hunter Foundation Dissolving

Wendy Williams has decided to pull the plug on The Hunter Foundation, her non-profit, which she began with estranged husband Kevin Hunter. The 54-year-old TV personality shared the news on The Wendy Williams Show, reading a statement on-air.

"Wendy Williams has been, and remains, committed to helping others in the struggles of life," the statement reads. "While accepting her new reality, many things in her life have changed including the dissolution of The Hunter Foundation. Wendy's giving spirit will continue through her work with other foundations. Thank you."

The decision came just one month after ET confirmed that the daytime talk show host had filed for divorce from Hunter amid a volley of infidelity allegations. Namely that Hunter's alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to a baby just last month. Also following the divorce filing, Hunter was fired from his executive producing role on The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams, who has been forthright about her struggles with addiction, used The Hunter Foundation to advocate for individuals struggling with substance abuse.

Exactly one month before filing for divorce, Williams announced that she was launching a 24-hour helpline for victims of drug addiction. Then in April, Williams starred in a PSA for the hotline through the foundation.

"If you’re an addict or a substance abuser don’t be ashamed," she says in the clip. "Help is here for you, or a family member, or a loved one. Call, don’t be ashamed. There is hope. I’m living proof."

While the Hunter Foundation is done, Williams' estranged husband released a statement to ET on Tuesday, May 22, to let the public know that he has plans to start a new organization.

"Although The Hunter Foundation in its current form will dissolve, the important work will live on. I plan on launching a new foundation in the near future to continue the important mission in helping those struggling with drug addiction and substance abuse," Hunter said. “In regards to the partnership with T.R.U.S.T. and the resource hotline 888-5HUNTER, the call center will go on a brief hiatus beginning May 31st. Since launching in early-March, the hotline has received over 13,000 phone calls and has connected nearly 900 individuals to some level of treatment and care. We will work to partner with other reputable organizations to get the hotline back up and running so that we can continue changing lives."

