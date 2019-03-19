Wendy Williams is living in a sober house.

The 54-year-old talk show host revealed the news during Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, telling the audience that she was sharing it because she's "a very open and truthful person."

The news comes after Williams set up a 24-hour helpline for addiction issues earlier this month. The helpline was founded as part of The Hunter Foundation, which she launched with her husband, Kevin Hunter, and their 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in 2014.

"Kevin and I have the Hunter Foundation for the good of the people. And we recently launched our 888-5Hunter number for those of you caught up in the struggle of addiction. Well, for some time now and even today and beyond I have been living in a sober house," she revealed.

"When you see me come to work, glammed up, right after the show I go across the street/ I do my pilates. I told you, two hours a day... to take care of my body," she continued. "And you know I've had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don't know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped."

Williams told her audience that she wanted them "to know more of the story" because she knows that there are others that "have been struggling."

"So, this is my autobiographical story, and I'm living it. I'm telling you this," she said through tears. "After I go to the pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area. And I see my brothers and sisters, caught up in their addiction and looking for help. They don't know I'm Wendy. They don't care I'm Wendy. There's no autographs. There is no nothing. It's the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle."

"... After I finished my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in, here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family," she continued. "They hog the TV and watch soccer. We talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them."

Williams revealed that, at the home, the doors are locked and the lights are turned out at 10 p.m., something that gives her time to reflect.

"So I go to my room, and I stare at the ceiling and I fall asleep to wake up and come back here to see you. So that is my truth," she said, with applause from the audience. "... I know, either you are calling me crazy or the bravest woman you know. I don't care."

She called the whole experience "really interesting" and noted that only her husband and son knew her living situation. "Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew," she said. "Because I look so glamorous out here."

Williams ended her speech by encouraging people to call The Hunter Foundation 24-hour helpline -- 888-5HUNTER -- if they need assistance, and revealing that they've already helped to place 56 people in recovery centers.

Williams' announcement comes just weeks after she returned to her talk show, after taking an extended break in early 2019 to manage complications from Graves' disease and a shoulder fracture.

"I am happy to tell you I am doing swell," Williams said during her first show back earlier this month. "I'm at home and taking my thyroid meds and meditating and believe me, I am going to the gym seven days a week for two hours a day. Mother has not gained a pound!"

Last July, Williams opened up to ET about her battle with cocaine, calling herself "a functioning addict."

"I would report to work on time and I walked in and all of my coworkers, and including my bosses, would know but instead of firing me, you see, I would grab my headphones and arrogantly walk into the studio and dare them fire me because I was making ratings," she said at the time. “... It’s a miracle I was able to stop.”

Watch the video below for more on Williams:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wendy Williams Starts Substance Abuse Hotline: ‘We Must All Come Together’

Wendy Williams Addresses Thyroid Issues and Marriage Breakup Rumors During Talk Show Return

Wendy Williams Is Returning to Her Show Next Month

Related Gallery