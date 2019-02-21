Wendy Williams Is Returning to Her Show Next Month

She’s baaaack! (Well, almost!)



On Thursday, The Wendy Williams Show announced that its fiery titular host, Wendy Williams herself, is returning to the purple chair on Monday, March 4.



“We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time,” the show shared in a press release. “These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now.”



The 54-year-old talk show host stepped back from her show to manage complications from Graves’ disease, as well as a shoulder fracture.



Among her guest hosts was Nick Cannon, who offered an update on her health and well-being in early February.



"Honestly, she sounded amazing, y'all," he told the studio audience during a taping. "We jumped on the phone and first thing she said was, 'Nick Cannon! How you doin'?' I didn't know what to expect at first but her spirit was so big. It was so amazing."

"And you know what was really awesome? She said she wanted to speak as a family unit -- I talked to her, [her husband] Kevin and [her son] Little Kevin, they said they are all good," he continued. "The love and the passion is still there because that's what you need in times like this, is for your family to stick together with you."



Cannon also shared that his chat with the talk show host “got a little emotional” at times.



"It did because when I spoke to her, she just said she feels all of your love," he explained. "And she knows that there's probably a lot of questions that haven't been answered and stuff but as someone who also deals with an autoimmune condition -- I was diagnosed with Lupus before -- I know that when you go through these things and these flare-ups and stuff, you never know. It's day by day."



"One day you can be strong, and the next day you can't even get out of bed," he went on. "She sounded so strong and she wanted to thank each and every one of you. And, yeah, we were tearin' up!"



Get more breaking news in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' Stars Dish on New Opening Credits & Theme Song (Exclusive)

Hear 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's Catchy New Song With O-Town! (Exclusive)

Anthony Anderson Makes Directorial Debut on 'Black-ish' -- Watch His Message to Fans! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery