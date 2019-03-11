Wendy Williams has launched a hotline to help victims of drug addiction and substance abuse.

The talk show host announced the 888-5HUNTER hotline on Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, one week after returning to the show after taking a break due to health issues.

“We must all come together to respond to this crisis of addiction and substance abuse,” Williams said in a press release. “Everyone is at risk from the inner cities to more affluent communities. My family and I are very proud to partner with T.R.U.S.T. to get people the help that they so desperately need, especially if they or their families have given up hope. There is hope.”

The 24-hour helpline is connected with The Hunter Foundation, which was launched by the star and her family in 2014. It will be staffed with certified recovery coaches, who will conduct assessments and match callers with appropriate treatment facilities including detox, rehabilitation, sober living and outpatient centers.

It will also offer educational resources to those suffering drug addiction or substance abuse, as well their families, loved ones and the public.

The 54-year-old television personality went through her own struggles in her twenties and thirties, including a battle with cocaine.

She talked to ET about addiction while launching last year’s “Be Here” campaign to combat drug addiction and substance abuse in communities.

“I was a functioning addict,” she shared. "I would report to work on time and I walked in and all of my coworkers, and including my bosses, would know but instead of firing me, you see, I would grab my headphones and arrogantly walk into the studio and dare them fire me because I was making ratings."



“[A] functioning addict has several alarm clocks, you’re organized,” she added. “It’s a miracle I was able to stop.”



See more on Williams below.

