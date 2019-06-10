Wendy Williams Teases New Romance With 'Very Sexy' Mystery Man

Looks like Wendy Williams has a new man in her life!

The 54-year-old TV host took to Instagram on Monday, sharing a pic that was taken over the weekend while she was vacationing in Los Angeles.

While she didn't reveal his name or show his face in the photo, Williams teased in the caption that her new love interest is a "#verysexyman" and that she's "old enough to be [his] mother."

"Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people," she added. "Thank you, California! You've won me over!"

While not much is known about Williams' mystery man just yet, sources close to the talk show host revealed to TMZ that he's in his late 20s and that they met over the weekend while Williams was hanging out with Blac Chyna. The sources add that although she's not ready to jump into a relationship just yet, Williams likes him enough to keep him around.

Last month, Williams briefly opened up about dating again and "reclaiming" her life amid her high-profile divorce from Kevin Hunter. She filed for divorce from Hunter on April 11, after nearly 22 years of marriage.

"I am a single woman running around New York," said Williams, who shares 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. with her estranged husband. "I go out a lot because I'm a good-time girl, I like to have fun."

"I don't have a boyfriend," she added at the time, "but I must admit, I am rediscovering my love of men."

