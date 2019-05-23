Wendy Williams Steps Out With Son Kevin Hunter Jr. After His Arrest

Wendy Williams is spending some quality time with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., after a tumultuous family week.

The 54-year-old TV host was photographed heading to a gala event with her 19-year-old son in Washington D.C. on Thursday, just days after Kevin Jr. was arrested. Wendy was seen wearing a black maxi dress and coat, with beige slippers, and holding hands with her son, who wore a black suit, white shirt and camo-print sneakers.

The two appeared to be in good spirits as they were accompanied by a security guard who held an umbrella over The Wendy Williams Show host.

The sighting comes just days after Kevin Jr. was arrested on Tuesday night after getting into a fight with his father, Kevin Hunter Sr., in New Jersey.

ET confirmed that Kevin Jr. was taken into custody by the West Orange Police and charged with simple assault following an incident with his father at approximately 9:50 p.m. at a store. He was later released. Kevin Jr. is Wendy and Kevin Sr.'s only child. The two are in the middle of a divorce after nearly 22 years of marriage.

A source claimed to ET that Kevin Jr. punched his father in the face. "Kevin Jr. was a bit aggressive towards his father and his father tried to control the situation," the source said. "Kevin Jr. then punched his father in the face and the cops were called sometime later. Kevin Sr. and Kevin Jr. have always had a great relationship. Not everything is as it appears and Kevin Sr. looks forward to moving past this."

Earlier this month, the daytime talk show host opened up about her high-profile split from her husband, revealing, "I am working on my divorce pleasantly."

"You don’t just throw away 25 years lock stock and barrel," she said, explaining how the split is more complex than simply cutting ties with her ex.

