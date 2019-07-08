Wendy Williams is speaking out about the recent drama in her life.

On Monday, the 54-year-old talk show host made her return to her daytime series after a five-week-long break. During her wide-ranging return episode, Williams revealed that she's dating someone, but it's not 27-year-old Marc Tomblin, whom she's been spotted with as of late.

"I'm not on the market anymore... Look, I'm not in love. I'm not in love, but there's somebody that I'm crazy about," she said while wiping tears from her eyes as the crowd chanted. "... All right, listen, just listen, it's not who you think. OK. Mother doesn't deal with children. But it just so happens that I guess with my charm and wit, I attract people of all ages."

"Twenty-seven-year-old boys, quite frankly, do find me attractive. I get it. I get it," she continued. "But, you know, when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need someone in his 50s too. And he’s gotta work."

As for her new man, Williams said, "It helps that he’s a doctor. I am not gonna say one more word, you're not gonna blow this for me. You're not gonna blow this for me. But he's been married, his kids are in their 20s... and yes, he's black. I know you're wondering."

When it comes to those pics of her and Tomblin holding hands while out and about together, Williams said that it was all innocent.

"He’s from L.A. He came to New York. He had never been to New York before. Skyscrapers and everything. I’m a hand-holder. If we go out I’m holding your hand," Williams said, before explaining why she likes to hold hands with people.

"So Marc is new to New York and he's having panic attacks and I'm unsteady on my feet, I got the vertigo and lymphedema," she said.

Williams' busy dating life comes after she filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter in April, after his alleged mistress got pregnant. Williams -- who shares one grown son, Kevin Hunter Jr., with her ex -- said, "My family is doing fine and I am doing fine."

"I was just a woman relaxing and gathering my thoughts," she said of her time off-air. "I had my books, my thoughts, thinking about you, but mostly gathering my life for me, and my son and my family."

Watch the video below for more on Williams.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wendy Williams Says She's Taking Back Control of Her Business Affairs After Kevin Hunter Split

Wendy Williams Has Another Date Night With Her 27-Year-Old Man After His Criminal Past Is Revealed

Wendy Williams Breaks Down in Tears Over Drama With Estranged Husband and Son

Related Gallery