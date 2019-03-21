Wendy Williams is "completely on edge" over her husband's alleged infidelity, a source says.

Just days after the 54-year-old talk show host revealed that she's been living in a sober house "for some time now," a source close to Williams tells ET that her current struggles are because “she’s melting down over her husband having a mistress.”

The source claims that Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress is pregnant and the baby is due any day now. “Wendy is completely on edge,” the source says, adding that they are scared that the stress could take a dangerous toll on the talk show host.

The source goes on to claim that it was Williams' husband who put her in the sober living facility in Queens, New York. “He wanted Wendy out of the way when the baby arrived,” the source alleges.

Williams finally believed the rumors that her husband was allegedly cheating on her, the source claims, after she hired a private investigator last year. After the PI presented her with a pile of evidence, ET's source says Williams confronted her husband and they got into a fight.

The source alleges that Williams was ready to divorce Hunter last year, but that he convinced her to go to counseling. Hunter doesn’t want a divorce, the source claims. The source additionally alleges that Williams is an abused woman who is completely controlled by her husband.

A second source claims that, when it comes to her career, Williams is completely controlled by her husband, and the source speculates that it’s a major factor in why she doesn’t leave him. “Wendy struggles to make any business decisions without him,” the source says.

ET has reached out to reps for both Williams and Hunter.

On Tuesday's episode of her show, Williams called the experience of living in a sober house "really interesting," and revealed that only her husband and son knew of her living situation.

Following her reveal, a source close to Williams told ET that she came forward to bring awareness to the issue.

"Wendy has been brave enough to make herself the face of addiction. It’s a disease and a very real and constant fight. It’s been extremely difficult to put herself out there and be vulnerable (as this is such a private struggle), but it’s too important a topic to ignore," the source said. "She is known for keeping it real, and felt the need to keep it real for her fans."

"Wendy Williams knew that the Daily Mail story was breaking and she wanted to be honest with the viewers," the source added of a story published by the British outlet. "She wanted it to be her story to tell."

Watch the video below for more on Williams.

