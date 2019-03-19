Wendy Williams is taking her recovery seriously.

The Wendy Williams Show host was photographed arriving at her sober living house on Tuesday, just hours after revealing to viewers that she was seeking treatment for addiction.

"So, this is my autobiographical story, and I'm living it. I'm telling you this," she said on Tuesday's episode, through tears. "After I go to the Pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area... I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in, here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family."

The doors at William's sober living home are locked and the lights are turned out at 10 p.m. "So I go to my room, and I stare at the ceiling and I fall asleep to wake up and come back here to see you. So that is my truth," she shared, with applause from the audience. "... I know, either you are calling me crazy or the bravest woman you know. I don't care."

Sure enough, Williams was driven to the Long Island facility on Tuesday evening, bundled up in a cheetah print puffer jacket and black leggings.

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

A source told ET shortly after Williams' announcement that she wanted to share her truth with viewers in the name of honesty.

"Wendy has been brave enough to make herself the face of addiction. It’s a disease and a very real and constant fight. It’s been extremely difficult to put herself out there and be vulnerable (as this is such a private struggle), but it’s too important a topic to ignore," the source said. "She is known for keeping it real, and felt the need to keep it real for her fans."

"Wendy Williams knew that the Daily Mail story was breaking and she wanted to be honest with the viewers," the source adds of a story published by the British outlet on Tuesday that claims Williams' sober house is in Queens, New York. "She wanted it to be her story to tell."

On Monday, Williams announced the 888-5HUNTER hotline, to aid those affected by drug addition and substance abuse. See more on the TV host the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Wendy Williams' Struggle With Drug Addiction

Why Wendy Williams Went Public About Living in Sober House

Wendy Williams Reveals She Is Living in a Sober House for Addiction Struggles

Related Gallery