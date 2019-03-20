Katie Couric is showing her support for Wendy Williams.

One day after Williams revealed that she's been living in a sober house "for some time now," Couric stopped by The Wendy Williams Show and praised the host for her openness and honesty.

"I know this is your show, but I just want to start by saying I'm so proud of you," Couric told Williams after giving her a big hug. "That was a hard thing to do. I felt for you and I think your candor and honesty is going to help so many people."

Couric continued her kind words, telling Williams that her bravery will help "not only people struggling... with addiction," but could also "raise additional research dollars so people can really understand the science of addiction better.

"I think you will do phenomenal things with this," Couric added. "I was really moved."

On Tuesday's episode of her show, Williams tearfully told her viewers about her day-to-day routine since moving in to the sober house.

"After I go to the Pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area. And I see my brothers and sisters, caught up in their addiction and looking for help," she said. "... After I finished my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in, here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family. They hog the TV and watch soccer. We talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them."

Williams called the whole experience "really interesting" and noted that only her husband and son knew her living situation. She ended her speech by encouraging people to call The Hunter Foundation 24-hour helpline -- 888-5HUNTER -- if they need assistance, and revealing that they've already helped to place 56 people in recovery centers.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, help is available.



For more information visit https://t.co/QWUuSxyDtt or call 1-888-5Hunter (548-6837). pic.twitter.com/umKpaGgtsZ — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 19, 2019

Following her reveal, a source close to Williams told ET that she came forward to bring awareness to the issue.

"Wendy has been brave enough to make herself the face of addiction. It’s a disease and a very real and constant fight. It’s been extremely difficult to put herself out there and be vulnerable (as this is such a private struggle), but it’s too important a topic to ignore," the source says. "She is known for keeping it real, and felt the need to keep it real for her fans."

"Wendy Williams knew that the Daily Mail story was breaking and she wanted to be honest with the viewers," the source adds of a story published by the British outlet on Tuesday that claims Williams' sober house is in Queens, New York. "She wanted it to be her story to tell."

Watch the video below to see another celeb who's supported Williams.

GET ET'S NEWSLETTER FOR MORE WENDY WILLIAMS NEWS Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wendy Williams Photographed at Sober Living House After Revealing Her Addiction Struggle

Inside Wendy Williams' Struggle With Drug Addiction

Why Wendy Williams Went Public About Living in Sober House

Related Gallery