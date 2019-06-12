Wendy Williams is stepping out with her new man!

On Tuesday, the 54-year-old talk show host was spotted on a New York City date night with her new beau, 27-year-old Marc Tomblin. Williams went all out for the occasion, wearing a hot pink feathered coat with a small matching bag, big sunglasses, and her large wedding ring from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, while Tomblin opted to keep it casual in dark jeans and a hoodie.

An eyewitness tells ET that the pair showed up hand in hand to Nobu Fifty Seven in Midtown Manhattan at 10:20 p.m. and were seated upstairs by the hostess. They sat at a table across from each other having an intimate conversation, the eyewitness adds.

According to the eyewitness, they looked happy and appeared to be enjoying each other’s company. They sat in plain view of everyone in the middle of the restaurant near the sushi bar, the eyewitness notes. It was clear they didn’t care who saw them, the eyewitness claims.

The evening out comes after the pair spent time together in Los Angeles over the weekend. Following their California getaway, Williams took to Instagram to share a pic of herself holding a man's hand. Though the man's face is out of frame, Williams seemed to refer to Tomblin in the comment.

"Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You've won me over! I'll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August!" Williams wrote along with the hashtags #92.3 #OldEnoughToBeyYourMother #VerySexyMan #MyNewLife.

Williams and Tomblin's time together comes amid revelations that her younger man is a convicted felon. According to public records, Tomblin was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering, for which he served over a year in prison.

"I am a 54-year-old grown a** woman. I know what I'm doing," Williams told TMZ, revealing that both her assistant and Tomblin himself told her about his criminal past.

"Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years... where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I'm living my life," she added of Hunter, whom she filed for divorce from back in April after his alleged mistress got pregnant.

Of Tomblin, Williams told the outlet that they're having "no strings attached fun."

"He is lovely, but let me make it clear... I don't have a boyfriend," she said.

