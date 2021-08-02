Kathy Griffin Recovering From Surgery After Sharing Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Kathy Griffin Reveals She's Removing Half of Left Lung After Can…
Kyle Richards Hospitalized Following Beehive Attack
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
‘Two Steps Home’ Couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Share 3…
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Angela Bassett & Carla Gugino on Their Epic Wine Night Filming ‘…
Billie Eilish Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She's in Her 'Flop …
Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a …
Timothée Chalamet Takes a Bath in ‘The French Dispatch’ First Lo…
Joshua Jackson on Fatherhood and Marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith …
Emmy Nominations 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Kathy Griffin took to social media on Monday to share that she has been diagnosed with stage one lung cancer. The 60-year-old comedian penned a post shortly before going into surgery to have "half of my left lung removed."
"Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!" she wrote. "The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung."
Griffin says she's hopeful that she won't require chemotherapy or radiation after the surgery, adding, "I should have normal function with my breathing."
"Surgery went well and as planned," a rep for Griffin told ET in statement later Monday. "Kathy is now in recovery now and resting. Doctors say the procedure was normal without any surprises."
Griffin also said in her Instagram post that her recovery time would be a month or less.
"It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine," Griffin wrote. "Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life."
Griffin is also speaking about her diagnosis on Nightline on Monday night. In a sneak peek clip for the interview, Griffin shared her diagnosis took place two weeks ago.
"I was definitely in shock," she shares. "I'm still a little bit in shock, not denial, but I still once a day I'll turn to nobody next to me and go, 'Can you believe this s**t? Is this a b**ch or what?'"
RELATED CONTENT:
Kathy Griffin Praises 'Boyfriend' Jimmy Carter After Moving DNC Speech
Kathy Griffin Is Home From the Hospital Following Coronavirus Concerns
Kathy Griffin Reveals Mom's Death in Emotional Tribute: 'I Am Gutted'