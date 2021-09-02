Kathy Griffin is sharing her latest health update a little differently. While the comedian had made a habit of posting videos to update fans about her condition since undergoing surgery as part of her lung cancer battle, Griffin posted a typed out message instead, sharing that she's suffering from "vocal chord issues."

"One thing that sucks about cancer, it's hard to focus on anything else when one is experiencing shortness of breath, deep coughing, pain, extreme fatigue & in my case, vocal chord issues," she revealed. "One thing that doesn't suck about cancer...how shameless I am when clapping back at people who dare to sass Ms. Kathy about anything with 'Really, d**khead??? TRY CANCER!' I cannot get enough of it."

In a health update she posted last month, Griffin shared the funny way her doctor tried to make light of her condition.

"When you're a comedian -- and I've been dealing with this for years -- the doctors always want to be comedians too," Griffin shared with a chuckle. "So, you know I had half my left lung removed. So he described it to me this way three times, but he could not resist doing it again today. So he goes like this, 'You know, the thing about having a lobe removed from your lung is it's really not that big of a deal' -- in the meantime I feel like I could fall over any minute."

She continued, "He goes, 'You know, people don't realize we find the cancer and then we go in and, basically, we pop the lobe like a balloon and we take it out of a little incision on your side,' by the way I have like 17 incisions. He goes, 'In fact, it's kind of like taking out a used condom. You could use that.'"

Griffin continued to laugh at her doctor's attempted joke and his insistence that she use it in her next bit before realizing she was doing exactly that.

"I'm laughing because every time he tells that horrible joke he then always goes, 'You could use that,' and I'm always like, 'OK, buddy.' But I'm actually using it 'cause I think it's so funny that this guy keeps saying it and he's probably going to say it the next time I go in too."

Griffin first revealed that she is battling stage 1 lung cancer in August, and has since been recovering from having a successful surgery where she had half her lung removed.

"Surgery went well and as planned," a rep for Griffin told ET at the time. "Kathy is now in recovery now and resting. Doctors say the procedure was normal without any surprises."

