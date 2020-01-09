Katie Cassidy Files for Divorce From Husband Matthew Rodgers

Katie Cassidy is ending her marriage.

According to court records, the 33-year-old actress filed for divorce from her husband, Matthew Rodgers, in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. Cassidy and Rodgers tied the knot in Sunset Key, Florida, in December 2018. The pair got engaged in June 2017 while vacationing in Mauritius.

On Wednesday, Cassidy took to Instagram to share a post that read, "you're going to be happy, said life, but first, i'll make you strong."

Cassidy last shared a pic of her husband on Christmas Day, posting group shots of her family and friends in matching pajamas for the holiday.

A month before, Cassidy shared a snap of her and Rodgers in honor of Thanksgiving. "Grateful to have this one by my side," she wrote. "Thank you for being you."

In April, Cassidy posted a selfie while vacationing with Rodgers in the Maldives.

"To my darling #MatthewRodgers Thank you for being my rock, the most amazing man I've ever met & best friend," she captioned the pic. "We go all the way 100% Guaranteed! Go BIG or GO home! I [love] you now & forever. I can't wait for what our future holds."

Watch the video below for more on Cassidy.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Katie Cassidy Recalls the Time She Says She Turned Down Prince Harry! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Katie Cassidy Marries Matthew Rodgers

Katie Cassidy Recalls the Time She Turned Down Prince Harry in Miami (Exclusive)

Katie Cassidy Breaks Silence on Father David's Death, Shares His Last Words

Related Gallery