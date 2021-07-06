Katie Couric is "walking on air" after celebrating her daughter, Ellie Monahan's, wedding. The veteran journalist took to Instagram Tuesday to share a sweet snap from the camp-themed wedding ceremony that she called "perfect."

"This is the ceremony. It was on the mountaintop of #cedarlakesestate in Port Jervis, New York. Ellie went to @campfernwood in Poland, Maine and wanted a camp like setting. It was perfect. The weather was perfect. (Thank you Jay.❤️)," Couric said, thanking her late husband and Ellie's dad, Jay Monahan, for bringing great weather to their daughter's wedding ceremony.

She continued, "Ellie was a breathtakingly beautiful bride. Mark was a dashing and beaming groom. Carrie was the maid of honor and sang 'Songbird' like a well, songbird. Mark’s brother Dave was the handsome best man and his sister Christine’s adorable children, Auggie and Merritt, were the ring bearer and flower girl, respectively. The music was incredibly special which I will explain in a later post."

The proud mom admits she didn't take many photos at the wedding and instead opted to be "completely present." Couric said she's still beaming with happiness days after the ceremony, adding that the special occasion still has her in tears.

"I didn’t take many pictures because I wanted to be completely present and just take it all in. So now I’m looking for the best photos until we get the professional ones," she shared. "It was such an incredible, moving, extraordinary weekend full of love and friendship and some serious competition during Field Day. I can’t wait to share everything with you. I’m still walking on air even though I can barely move. I’m so happy I could cry but there are no tears left. Wait! I’m crying again. Tears of joy. More later on this Instagram station. 😊❤️👰🏻🇺🇸👍🏼💐🥂💍🤵‍♂️🌸💕"

The wedding took place over the Fourth of July holiday and was complete with a firework show of its own.

In the lead-up to her daughter's big day, Couric shared a series of throwback photos in honor of her eldest daughter and her wedding to Mark. In the heartfelt post, Couric detailed some of her favorite memories with Ellie, including the moment she met her now-husband. She wished the pair all the happiness in the world, adding that she knows that Jay would be so proud of his daughter.

Couric and Monahan married in 1989 and had two daughters, Ellie, 29, and Caroline, 25. Monahan died of colon cancer at 42 in 1998.

"It seems like yesterday when Ellie was crawling up my body like a little gymnast and doing a back flip off my shoulders. When she wouldn’t take off her Belle dress—ever. When she got her wisdom teeth pulled and was so loopy she asked the dentist to lunch. When she would spin the volleyball before a serve," the mother of two recounted. "When she headed off to college where she met a wonderful guy named Mark. When she moved to LA for graduate school…and became a successful TV writer. And on and on. It went by in a flash and today Ellie is getting married to her beloved Jersey boy. My heart is full of unbridled happiness for them both and for all of us who are coming to celebrate their love and life itself. Jay would be so proud. Here’s to love, here’s to joy, here’s to the future. ❤️"

Couric announced Ellie's engagement to Mark on Instagram in February 2019, revealing that Mark proposed with the ring Couric received from Jay.

"Ellie and Mark are engaged!" she wrote at the time. "And she's wearing the ring her Dad gave to me."

RELATED CONTENT

Paris Hilton Says Her New Short Hair Was Inspired by Katie Couric

Katie Couric Shares Her Candid Notes on Jennifer Aniston's 'Morning Show' Character

Gayle King and Katie Couric’s Daughters Both Got Engaged -- See the Rings!

Katie Couric Pays Sweet Tribute to Late Husband Jay Monahan on 20th Anniversary of His Death This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery