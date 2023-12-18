Paging Granny Couric! Katie Couric received a big surprise when her daughter, Ellie Monahan, revealed that she is pregnant with the longtime journalist's first grandchild.

Couric took to Instagram on Sunday to share a throwback video with some news that she's been keeping secret for a while.

"Been dying to tell you. This is what happens when you go to a @taylorswift concert last summer and forget your friendship bracelet and your daughters say, 'Don’t worry, we made one for you!' #omg #omg #omg #omg #needmy🤓" Couric captioned the video.

In the clip, Couric's daughters present her with one of Swift's signature friendship bracelets, which the former Today anchor struggles to read.

"Granny to be," Couric fumbles to read before Ellie announces to her shocked mom, "I'm pregnant!"

"You are?!" Couric replies in disbelief.

"Are you freaked out?" Ellie asks.

As Couric replies, "No!" before getting up to congratulate her daughter.

Couric is mom to Ellie and Caroline Monahan with her late husband, Jay Monahan, who died in 1998.

Couric shared photos of herself and her daughters at one of Swift's Los Angeles Eras Tour shows back in August.

"All I can say is WOW. @taylorswift defies superlatives. But let me try. She’s a brilliant singer-songwriter and mesmerizing performer. Oh, and did I mention she is indefatigable? I hope you enjoy watching some of the highlights This was a once in a lifetime experience I’m so glad I got to share with my girls who each have a PhD in Swiftology. They know every word to every song and every designer Taylor was wearing. We felt so lucky to experience this together. What I really loved is the joy Taylor exudes and the love she has for her fans and her entire team," she worte. "But at the same time she remains so humble and grateful. Thank you Taylor, I don’t know how you’re going to do five more shows but I have no doubt you’ll kill it night after night. ❤️"

