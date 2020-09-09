Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Have Another PDA-Filled Date in NYC

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo aren't holding back their attraction for one another. The 41-year-old The Secret: Dare to Dream actress and the 33-year-old chef continue to pack on the PDA during their latest date. Not shy about being photographed, Holmes and Vitolo were snapped kissing at his father's restaurant, Emilio's Ballato, in New York on Tuesday.

In the pics, obtained by DailyMail, Holmes wears jeans and a gray T-shirt. Her face mask is by her chin as she wraps her arms around Vitolo. Wearing gray jeans and a black button-up shirt, Vitolo holds his gaze and stares lovingly at the actress.

The new photos come days after the former Dawson's Creek star was spotted sitting on his lap as they smooched while dining at another restaurant in NYC. They were first spotted on a date last week.

A source told ET on Tuesday that Holmes and Vitolo's relationship is still very new, and that she's definitely enjoying herself.

"Katie is like a teenager in love right now -- he makes her giddy!" the source said.

The source also added that Vitolo has a lot of celebrity friends, including Rihanna and Joe Jonas.

This is the first time Holmes has been romantically linked to anyone following her split from Jamie Foxx in August of 2019. While it's unknown how long Holmes and Vitolo have known each other, he did comment on one of her Instagram photos in July.

ET last spoke with Holmes in July about her film, The Secret: Dare to Dream, when she talked about being under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. She shared that the time at home had "a lot of silver linings" for her.

