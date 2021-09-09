Katie Holmes Rocks Sultry - But Comfy - Look During New York Fashion Week
Katie Holmes on the Beauty She's Found in Home Life With Suri Am…
‘Stand by Me’ Cast Recalls Filming Iconic Scenes and Becoming Re…
Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Been Privately Communicating With B…
Marie Kondo Shares Tips for 'Sparking Joy' With a Tidy Life (Exc…
JoJo Siwa on Life After Coming Out and Falling in Love With Her …
'Renovation Island': Bryan and Sarah Baeumler Show Off Their 10-…
Jason Momoa Talks 'Aquaman 2,' Sweet Girl' and Dad Life (Exclusi…
Beyonce Shares Rare Glimpse at Twins in New Ivy Park Kids Ad
‘Heels’ Star Stephen Amell Talks Injuring Himself on the First D…
'AGT' Judges React to Finally Having a Live Audience Again
Renée Elise Goldsberry & Big Show Fight Bad Guys in 'Fast & Furi…
‘Invisible Monsters’ Shows the Heinous Nature of BTK’s Murders (…
Dixie D'Amelio Gets Emotional as Boyfriend Noah Beck Consoles Her
Britney Spears’ Father Jamie to Remove Himself as Conservator
Kevin Hart Dishes About His New ‘Off the Cuff’ Talk Show ‘Hart t…
Alex Rodriguez Talks Moving Forward After 'Incredible' Past 5 Ye…
Alex Rodriguez on Bringing His Entrepreneurial Spirit to ‘Be the…
Ariana Grande Responds After Selena Gomez Sings Her Song
Simu Liu on ‘Shang-Chi’s Historic Casting and Reacts to ‘Interes…
Katie Holmes is showing her sultry side.
The 42-year-old actress showed some skin in a black dress with cut-outs while attending the Vacheron Constantin Flagship grand opening in New York City on Thursday. However, Holmes gave the risque New York Fashion Week look a comfy touch as she wore an open black button-up shirt and white tennis shoes for the event.
The former Dawson's Creek star kept her beauty look light, wearing her dark wavy locks in a half-up-half-down style. Her makeup consisted of a light metallic silver eyeshadow with blush and a tinted lip. She accessorized with many silver earrings.
The actress also took to Instagram to share photos of herself in the ensemble, sans the shirt. In the pics, taken by her hairstylist DJ Quintero, she is seen on a roof top, walking the NYC streets and posing against a graffiti wall.
Holmes is no stranger to NYFW and has already made a couple of stops at shows this week. On Wednesday, she attended the Kate Spade pop-up, rocking a colorful blue dress.
She also cheered on her good friend Christian Siriano at his Spring/Summer 2022 show at Gotham Hall on Tuesday.
See more stylish looks from this year's NYFW in the gallery below:
Related Gallery
RELATED CONTENT:
Star Sightings: Katie Holmes, Tori Spelling and More Celebs
Katie Holmes Publicly Supports Ex Emilio Vitolo One Month After Split
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo's Romance: From PDA Pics to Post-Pandemic Split