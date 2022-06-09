Katie Holmes Tells a Pandemic Love Story in New Film 'Alone Together' -- Watch the Teaser Trailer (Exclusive)
'Alone Together' Trailer (Exclusive)
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
Queen Elizabeth Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter …
Nelly Talks Becoming the First Rapper to Star in ‘CMT Crossroads…
Why Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Feel Overwhelmed By Travis Barker…
Kim Kardashian Hints That She's Having the Best Sex of Her Life …
Todd and Julie Chrisley React to Being Found Guilty in Fraud Case
Melissa Gorga Says Teresa Giudice Had to Redo Wedding Invites Af…
Remembering Ray Liotta: ‘Goodfellas’ Co-Star Lorraine Bracco, J…
Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About 'Painful' Public Feud With K…
Jennifer Lopez Reflects on 'Beautiful' Life Stage She's In With …
Naya Rivera's Father George on Keeping Her Memory Alive for Her …
Inside Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Rare Date Night in New York (Source)
John Legend on New Vegas Residency and Why Chrissy Teigen Gets '…
Chris Pratt Seeks Revenge in Amazon Prime Video's 'The Terminal …
What Chris Rock Thinks of Jada Pinkett Smith's Plea for Reconcil…
Christina Haack Secretly Marries Josh Hall!
Romeo and Master P Reflect on Their Father-Son Bond (Exclusive)
Katie Holmes is exploring life and love in lockdown in her introspective new romantic drama, Alone Together.
ET exclusively debuts the teaser trailer for the upcoming film, written and directed by Holmes, which is set to make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival next week. The film stars Holmes as June, a food critic who accidentally double-books an AirBnB upstate for herself and her boyfriend, John (Derek Luke), in March 2020.
But when John has to bail on the trip to take care of his parents, June is forced to cohabitate with the other guest, newly-single Charlie (Jim Sturgess) as the pandemic restrictions start to sink in, essentially stranding them together. The pair carve out an unexpected intimacy in their time together, sharing their thoughts on life, love and ambition.
"We're so conditioned to achieve things, to find the perfect mate -- and then the world shuts down," June ponders in the trailer. "The only thing that matters is essential workers... and I am not essential."
Watch the teaser above.
The film also stars Becky Ann Baker, Zosia Mamet, and Melissa Leo.
Alone Together is set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday, June 14, with release details to come.
RELATED CONTENT:
Katie Holmes Celebrates Daughter Suri's 15th Birthday With Sweet Pics
See Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III's Red Carpet Debut as a Couple