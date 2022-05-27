See Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III's Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III just made their red carpet debut! The couple hit the major relationship milestone on Thursday, when they attended The Silver Ball, The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.
Holmes and Wooten were all smiles as they posed for pics at the non-profit's event, with the actress resting her head on her beau and wrapping an arm around his shoulders.
Holmes, 43, stunned in a midi-length sherbet orange dress, which featured a high neck long sleeves, while Wooten, 33, looked dapper in a dark green suit, which he paired with a black dress shirt and pocket square.
After a cocktail hour, the duo was photographed grinning and laughing during an elegant seated dinner.
Wooten was at the event in support of David Byrne, who was honored with the 2022 Moth Storyteller of the Year Award, which recognizes extraordinary individuals who are passionate and bold in their work. The men previously worked together on Byrne's Broadway show, American Utopia.
Holmes and Wooten were first romantically linked in April, when they were spotted kissing in New York City. They were once again seen packing on the PDA in May, around the same time that a source told ET that the couple is "perfectly matched."
"Katie and Bobby have been dating for a few months and it’s been going great," the source said. "Both Katie and Bobby are low key and easygoing."
"The two are busy with their own things, Katie acting and being a mother and Bobby with his music, recently playing at Coachella, so they cherish the time they get together," the source added, referring to Suri, the 16-year-old daughter Holmes shares with her ex, Tom Cruise. "Although they haven’t been dating too long, they're really into each other."
