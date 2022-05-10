Big romance in the Big Apple! Katie Holmes and her new beau packed on the PDA while out and about in New York City over the weekend.

The Logan Lucky actress and her boyfriend, musician Bobby Wooten III, were spotted spending time together in NYC on Sunday, where they were all smiles whenever they weren't packing on PDA.

Holmes, 43, rocked red shades, an army green jacket over a black-and-white stripped shirt with blue pants and white shoes. Wooten, 33, donned dark glasses as well, along with a navy jacket over a teal sweatshirt and tan slacks.

The pair looked adorably happy as they walked and later rode bikes together through the streets.

After grabbing some food, the Holmes and Wooten spent some of their Mother's Day outing locking lips.

The duo packed on the PDA on the street, under an awning, after grabbing some food together at a local eatery.

Holmes was first spotted sharing a public kiss with Wooten in late April -- nearly one year after her split from Emilio Vitolo.

During their April 27 NYC outing, the pair took the subway, visited the Guggenheim Museum and Central Park, and spent time with Holmes' mother, Kathy Holmes, who was spotted hugging Wooten.

Holmes most recently dated Vitolo, but the actress and the chef called it quits in May 2021, after less than a year together. At the time, a source told ET that time apart was to blame for their split. Prior to Vitolo, Holmes dated Jamie Foxx. The pair split in 2019 after six years together. Holmes was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. She shares a 16-year-old daughter, Suri, with the actor.

