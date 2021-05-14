Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. have broken up after spending some time apart.

A source tells ET that the two dialed back the intensity of their relationship while Holmes was in Connecticut working on a project. The source says that the 42-year-old actress and the the 33-year-old chef wanted to "wait and see" what happened when she returned to New York City before making any definitive plans about their relationship status. When Holmes got back, it was clear that too much had changed between them, and they both agreed to amicably end the relationship and remain friends.

"Before she left, they were inseparable, but their relationship was existing in a bubble," says the source. "Because of the pandemic, she wasn't jet setting around the country for jobs and he wasn't tied up every night working at his family's restaurant [Emilio's Ballato in NYC]. His usually very busy social life was non-existent, and so they had all the time in the world for each other."

Once life started to get back to normal as quarantine regulations began to lift, Holmes and Vitolo realized they "aren't as compatible anymore."

The source adds that the two are on good terms and are incredibly supportive of one another. "Katie has been supportive of Emilio's plans to pursue more acting jobs, something that took a backseat to focus on the restaurant," says the source.

Us Weekly was the first to report on Holmes and Vitolo's breakup. ET has reached out to the actress' rep for comment on their split.

Holmes and Vitolo were first linked in September, and they weren't shy about their PDA during their dates in the city.

"They adore each other and can't get enough of one another," a source told ET of the couple at the time. "Katie is like a teenager in love right now -- he makes her giddy!"

"Katie wasn't working or traveling as much as usual and things were slower at the restaurant for Emilio, so it really gave them the opportunity to focus on each other," a source also told ET of how the two fell for each other during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Instead of a few dates over an extended period of time, they were able to have a month's worth of dates in a matter of days."

In December, the two publicly declared their love for one another when Vitolo shared a birthday tribute to her on Instagram, posting a picture of her sitting on his lap.

"The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person ❤️. Every time I see your face it makes me smile," he wrote. "Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!"

Holmes replied to his post, writing, "Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!"

In January, a source told ET that Holmes introduced Vitolo to her friends, and that they were "obsessed with him."

"He’s so funny and confident and gets along with everyone," the source said. "Best of all, he is so attentive and affectionate towards Katie."

Meanwhile, Holmes' main focus, of course, remains her daughter, Suri Cruise. Last month, she shared never-before-seen photos of Suri in honor of her 15th birthday.

