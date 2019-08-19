Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Break Up After 6 Years of Dating

After six years of dating, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have called it quits.

According to multiple reports, the two ended their relationship in May. Page Six was first to report the news.

A source tells ET that Foxx and Holmes "appear to have broken up," but the source isn't ruling out a chance of a reconciliation.

"They never had a typical relationship," the source notes. "They have always been incredibly independent and their lives didn't revolve around each other. They lived separately and in different cities and saw each other occasionally."



The source also says that while the two have a great time together and have great chemistry, neither was looking to uproot their lives or totally merge lives.



"They are just both caught up with their own families, careers and obligations that their relationship had to take a back seat," the source says.

ET has reached out to Foxx and Holmes' reps.

News of the actors' split comes after Foxx was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave while out in Los Angeles over the weekend. While the photos spurred relationship rumors, a source tells ET that Vave is a singer-songwriter Foxx is helping.

Foxx and Holmes were first romantically linked in 2013, a year after Holmes divorced Tom Cruise. The 40-year-old Dawson's Creek star and the 51-year-old actor were extremely private about their relationship and did not make a public appearance together until Clive Davis' Pre-GRAMMYs Gala last year in New York City. In May, they also showed up together to the Met Gala.

Though they never confirmed they were dating, they had been spotted showing PDA on multiple occasions. Last December, they were snapped kissing on a yacht in Miami, after a source told ET that Foxx had won over Holmes' daughter, 13-year-old Suri. They were last spotted together in New York City in March as they took a stroll by Central Park.

