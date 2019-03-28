Looks like Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are still very much together.

The pair was snapped taking a stroll by Central Park in New York City on Tuesday before they visited The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Both were dressed for the cold, 51-year-old Foxx sporting a black coat and a beanie, while 40-year-old Holmes wore a denim duster and a knit hat covering her ears. The two also both wore sunglasses and attempted to be discreet during the outing.

Late last month, Us Weekly reported that Foxx declared he was "single" during a charity Oscars gala in Beverly Hills on Feb. 24. A source told the outlet, "While he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line 'I'm single.'"

Of course, Holmes and Foxx have been romantically linked since August 2013, but have never confirmed their romance, or arrived together at a public event. However, they have been snapped showing PDA. Late last December, they were photographed kissing while on a luxury yacht in Miami, Florida.

Earlier that month, a source told ET that Foxx celebrated Holmes’ 40th birthday with her and her mother, Kathleen. The source also noted that Holmes' 12-year-old daughter, Suri -- whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise -- was a big fan of his.

“Jamie took the ladies out to Serendipity [in the Upper East Side of NY] for Katie’s birthday," the source said. "It was so sweet, it seemed like he really wanted to make the night special. Everyone got along great. Jamie is a gentleman and he knows how important Katie’s family is to her. Suri already adores Jamie."

