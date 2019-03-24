Suri Cruise is doing some good.



On Saturday, Katie Holmes shared a sweet black-and-white photo of her only daughter playing with a young child in a bustling room. Not only is the 12-year-old looking more grown up than ever, she’s also looking more and more like her father, Tom Cruise, every day.



In the photo, Suri beams while playing in a white T-shirt, sweatpants and tennis shoes. The touching moment was captured when the mother-daughter duo recently paid a visit to a refugee camp in Greece. The daughter of Hollywood royalty wore her hair in braids while getting to know some of the children from Syrian families attempting to start over.

The visit was through Artolution, a charity that seeks to promote public art initiatives as means of pushing for meaningful social change in communities. Holmes is a global ambassador for the organization.



Artolution also shared an image from Suri and Katie’s visit featuring the pair happily posing alongside other volunteers in front of a large, colorful mural while in Greece.

This is just one of many ways that the youngster has gradually stepped more and more into the spotlight while also supporting causes she believes in. In June of last year, an eyewitness told ET that Suri had set up a lemonade stand at New York City’s pride parade.

"She was super sweet and would go up to people to see if they wanted to buy stuff,” the eyewitness shared at the time. "Her lemonade was $2 each for either pink or regular. She was also selling cookies and Fruity Pebbles bars."



The eyewitness also shared that Suri and her friends had decorated posters for their lemonade stand, one of which read, "Take pride in being who you are."

