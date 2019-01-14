It looks like the world is going to get some more action-packed Mission: Impossible adventures in the near future.

Director Christopher McQuarrie has signed on to helm two new installments in the blockbuster franchise, with the high-octane thrillers expected to hit theaters in the summers of 2021 and 2022.

The filmmaker, who directed the last two movies in the series, Rogue Nation and Fallout, is expected to shoot the upcoming films back to back to maximize production schedules and make sure the studio can release films in consecutive years, Variety reports.

McQuarrie himself teased the exciting news when he tweeted, "Missions: Accepted #MissionImpossible."

Tom Cruise, who has starred as super spy Ethan Hunt in every one of the six films in the franchise so far, confirmed the news that new Mission:Impossible adventures are on the way.

The actor tweeted a brief video of the franchise's iconic "M:I" logo with two fuses burning toward the towering silver letters. Cruise captioned the post "Summer 2021 and Summer 2022."

Summer 2021 and Summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/V6SNvZx2La — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) January 15, 2019

When McQuarrie took over the series for 2015's Rogue Nation, the film earned $682.7 million worldwide, and the 2018 follow-up, Fallout, topped that with an impressive $791.1 million international haul.

McQuarrie previously worked with Cruise on the 2012 thriller Jack Reacher, and these upcoming projects will mark their fifth and sixth collaborations.

Aside from making an enormous sum at the box office, Fallout also met with nearly universal critical acclaim and featured some of Cruise's most dangerous stunts to date, which are definitely remarkable feats.

For more on the thrilling scenes and high-flying danger from the making of Fallout, check out the video below.

