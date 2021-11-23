The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston is moving on. According to multiple reports, Thurston is dating Bachelorette contestant John Hersey, just one month after announcing her split from Blake Moynes. On Tuesday, the season 17 star shared a video on her Instagram Story of her and Hersey on a helicopter ride, set to Taylor Swift's "Begin Again" as part of her "12 Days of Messy" challenge.

She also posted a photo of herself, writing, "Producing my own happiness."

Producing my own happiness 🤍 pic.twitter.com/EG97siRwrX — Katie Thurston (@katiethurston) November 23, 2021

The post comes not long after Thurston and Moynes announced their split in a joint statement shared to Instagram, after getting engaged on season 17 of the series.

During the season finale that aired in August, 30-year-old Thurston chose 30-year-old Moynes, a wildlife manager in Canada, and he proposed. The breakup announcement came as a surprise to fans, with the couple appearing more in love than ever after the season ended.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," Thurston shared on Instagram at the time. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

"We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition," she added. "Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

When ET spoke to the former couple in August, they both said that they were in it for the long haul.

"These past couple months have been amazing," Katie said at the time. "We've grown so much since that proposal that you guys have seen. I think it just shows how far we are going to go together. This really isn't just a temporary relationship. I do feel very confident we are going to be together forever."

Their breakup wasn't only a blow to the fans, it came as a shock to the rest of Bachelor Nation as well. Following Thurston and Moynes' split, Bachelorette co-host Tayshia Adams admitted that she was surprised that their relationship had come to an end.

"It actually made me really sad. No, I did not see it coming," Adams said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I truthfully thought that they were meant for each other. I thought they complemented each other quite well, actually. It made me really sad."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays on ABC. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Michelle's season with all of our Bachelorette coverage.

