The Bachelorette finale came on a special day for Katie Thurston's fiancé Blake Moynes. After the ABC series aired on Monday, Thurston took to Instagram to share her first post-show photos with her man in honor of his birthday.

"Happy f**king birthday honey bear! 🐻💕What a wild couple of months it has been," Thurston captioned the pics of the couple celebrating Moynes' birthday with a cake and party hats. "I couldn’t have done this without you."

The Bachelorette said she's excited to "leave these bubbles and start living our life!" She praised Moynes for his love of the planet and animals, adding that he is "kind, patient, and understanding."

"We are just two weirdos laughing our way through life together," she concluded the post. "Cheers to the upcoming adventures! 🥂 Next stop.. CANADA! 🇨🇦"

Shortly after, Moynes posted his own celebratory post on his account. In the photo, the birthday boy is holding Thurston up as they kids while she flashes her new engagement ring and holds a bottle of champagne.

"🍾 poppin bottles to new beginnings with @thekatiethurston !" he captioned the shot.

He went on to add, "We have an adventure called life ahead of us and I hope you know I’ll do everything I can to help, push and encourage you to make the most of every little bit of it!"

Moynes also shared his adorable nickname for Thurston, adding, "I love you buggy. Ya, that’s my nick name for her. Buggy."

The couple appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live after the finale, where they played the "Newly Engaged Game" with guest host David Spade.

Thurston insisted that she hadn't shared the news of her engagement until the episode aired.

"Actually, I didn't tell anybody, so they just found out tonight," she revealed. "I have not checked my phone yet."

The pair struggled with the game, with Katie unable to name her fiancé's favorite food or any of his friends' names and revealing he's actually afraid of the dark and sleeps with a night light. The couple also disagreed on how many times they'd had sex with Moynes saying it was 30 and Thurston claiming it was 43 times.

