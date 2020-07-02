'Katy Keene' Canceled After One Season at The CW

Katy Keene is packing it in. The big-city Riverdale spinoff was canceled Thursday after one season at The CW, ET can confirm.

The series starred Lucy Hale as the titular fashionista, who is pursuing her dreams of becoming a major fashion designer, alongside pals Pepper Smith (Julia Chan), Ginger Lopez (Johnny Beauchamp) and Riverdale transplant Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), who moved to the city to pursue her music career. Deadline reports that Katy Keene will seek a pickup on another network or streaming service.

Hale took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to share a tearful video with her fans, confirming news of the cancellation. Hale, who revealed that she'd been crying about the news all day, said starring on the show had been "one of the highlights of my life," and was "such a joy from top to bottom."

Hale also said she was "confused" about the decision to cancel the show, but said she feels the show has a "timeless" quality and hopes fans keep rewatching the show in the future.

"Sad to deliver this news ! But I love the show. I love what it stands for. And mostly I love YOU," Hale captioned the video. "To the cast, crew, and all involved... 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 adore you."



ET spoke with Hale last month, who teased all the ways a possible season 2 could address the first season's cliffhangers, including the question of Katy's paternity and a possible rekindling with Prince Errol (Saamer Usmani).

Watch Bernadette Peters Perform in This 'Katy Keene' Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Watch Bernadette Peters Perform in This 'Katy Keene' Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

“Katy has got a few men in her life and she's got some options. But I guess where we end off the season, anything goes. It could easily go in the direction of Guy (Luke Cook), K.O. (Zane Holtz) or Prince Errol," the actress noted. “So we kinda leave it up to next season to see what happened. But it definitely -- I've sort of come up with some narratives in my mind. It'll just be interesting to see if I'm completely off or not."

“Along with a lot of other things going on, so much is up in the air. I think the biggest thing with our show is that it films in New York and who knows when filming will resume there,” she explained. “So it's kind of -- everything is uncertain, so it's kind of a scary time for a lot of things, but like I said, I'm remaining optimistic. We leave off on a good spot for everyone in the show and I think Katy's taking the next step at becoming a designer."

"What I love about the finale is that everyone chooses themselves. Like, I'm gonna fall in love with myself. I'm gonna fall in love with my dream. And I kinda think that that's cool.”

Katy Keene season 1 is streaming now on The CW and HBO Max.

‘Katy Keene’ Season 2: Lucy Hale Teases What’s To Come After Finale Shocker (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Katy Keene’ Season 2: Lucy Hale Teases What Could Come After Those Finale Twists (Exclusive)

Bernadette Peters Wows in Dazzling Performance in 'Katy Keene' Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Cary Elwes Stirs Up Trouble in 'Katy Keene' Season Finale: First Look (Exclusive)

Related Gallery