Katy Perry, Cardi B and More Stars Do One Last Push on Election Day to Urge Fans to Vote

Celebrities are urging their fans to get to the polls. A number of A-listers took to social media to encourage their followers one last time to vote in the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday.

This year's presidential election between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump has certainly had more passionate responses from celebs than ever before. Check out all the latest election coverage and follow along for election night results.

Cardi B took a video from her car after voting, wearing her "I Voted" stickers on her nose.

"Go vote, because you will feel like you ... I don't know, it feels good," she said. "You really feel like you just did something."

She also wrote of her morning voting experience, "Nice and early!!! And there was 10 people in line. GO VOTE!"

Katy Perry showed her commitment -- and well-known love of costumes -- by dressing up as an "I voted" sticker and standing on the sidewalk while cars honked in support for her.

Kate Beckinsale also sought to turn heads, sporting a halter bikini top that spelled out "Vote."

As for Kourtney Kardashian, she kept it simple, taking a selfie while wearing a white hoodie reading "Vote."

"Happy Election Day!" she wrote. "Get out there and VOTE if you haven’t already. Your voice is important. Your vote has power. Every vote counts."

Check out more voting messages below:

When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism. But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible.... Because of you, I’m still hopeful. I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it. I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship... the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress. I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.

Kylie Jenner
Barb voted... your turn!!!

Election Day is today! Please visit Vote.org to find your polling place and more information.

