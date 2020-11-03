Celebrities are urging their fans to get to the polls. A number of A-listers took to social media to encourage their followers one last time to vote in the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday.

This year's presidential election between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump has certainly had more passionate responses from celebs than ever before. Check out all the latest election coverage and follow along for election night results.

Cardi B took a video from her car after voting, wearing her "I Voted" stickers on her nose.

"Go vote, because you will feel like you ... I don't know, it feels good," she said. "You really feel like you just did something."

She also wrote of her morning voting experience, "Nice and early!!! And there was 10 people in line. GO VOTE!"

Katy Perry showed her commitment -- and well-known love of costumes -- by dressing up as an "I voted" sticker and standing on the sidewalk while cars honked in support for her.

Kate Beckinsale also sought to turn heads, sporting a halter bikini top that spelled out "Vote."

As for Kourtney Kardashian, she kept it simple, taking a selfie while wearing a white hoodie reading "Vote."

"Happy Election Day!" she wrote. "Get out there and VOTE if you haven’t already. Your voice is important. Your vote has power. Every vote counts."

Check out more voting messages below:

VOTE‼️WE CHANGE🇺🇸,ONE VOTE AT A TIME‼️YOUR VOTE COULD BE THE VOTE THAT CHANGES THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. NO B.S,THERE HAS 2 BE

“THAT ONE LAST VOTE”

THAT CHANGES OUR LIVES, OUR CHILDREN,FAMILIES

& FRIENDS LIVES. THERE IS

”ONE VOTE” THAT CAN CHANGE OUR DESTINY,&

ITS”YOURS”🇺🇸 — Cher (@cher) November 3, 2020

When I think of our country I think of people, the American people. Us. I want a leader who has empathy; someone who works to understand others and someone to trust in. If you are like me then the choice today is clear. Go Vote! #HereComesTheChange#votepic.twitter.com/qmKH2azSHA — kesha (@KeshaRose) November 3, 2020

When we #Vote, we Win. Let's make a statement today at the polls and take a step towards creating a brighter future for America where we can all thrive. Love. — COMMON (@common) November 3, 2020

I voted and I vote! — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 3, 2020

It’s Election Day! That means it’s time for pizza parties at the polls, nationwide! People are sending pizzas to polling places with long lines via @PizzaToThePolls, and you can too by heading to https://t.co/MWEw16HTDC 🍕#DemocracyIsDeliciouspic.twitter.com/9dwHdWXJwh — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 3, 2020

Instagram

today’s the day. find your nearest polling place at https://t.co/dsIL2rIy46. pic.twitter.com/Z0eiiFVZAX — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2020

Good morning everyone. Just breathe... and vote. We're living, we're living. — Peppermint (@Peppermint247) November 3, 2020

Election Day is today! Please visit Vote.org to find your polling place and more information.

