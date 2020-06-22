Katy Perry is sharing how excited her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, is ahead of the couple welcoming their baby girl and where they are with baby names. The singer, who is expecting the couple’s first child together in coming weeks, dished the latest on her pregnancy during an interview on Mix 104.1’s Karson & Kennedy.

While Bloom is already a parent to 9-year-old son Flynn from his previous marriage to Australian model Miranda Kerr, Perry said the Lord of the Rings actor is excited at the prospect of becoming a girl dad.

"I think he's really excited for a little girl," she said. "They say that little girls are, you know, daddy's little girl. That's how it's going to be. We'll see."

The singer added that while she's just as excited as Bloom, she's also feeling “every emotion under the sun,” as she prepares for motherhood amid the coronavirus pandemic and social unrest.

"I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed -- I've been all of it," she said. "The world is just a wild time, and it's a wild time to bring life into the world. I mean, people were already having those kinds of conversations years ago, where it's like, 'Man, the world feels a little uncertain.' And now, it really feels shaky boots.”

As for baby names, Perry explained why the couple haven’t locked in a name for the little girl yet.

"We have yet to decide specifically on her name because I think we've got options and she'll tell us … I'll look at her and go, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, you are her. You are that,'" Perry said.

Perry revealed her pregnancy via her “Never Worn White” music video in March. In May, she said that being quarantined with several young kids was helping prepare her for motherhood.

While pregnant, she has been working on her upcoming fifth studio record. Due to be released Aug. 14, she joked that she’s unsure which will come first -- her baby girl or the album.

The joyful professional and personal period follows a challenging time during which Perry found it difficult to get out of bed in the morning. Battling depression and wondering if she would, “live to see the next day,” the turmoil inspired some of her new music.

"It's about finding my smile again and coming out of the darkest time of my life where I was clinically depressed," she said of the new album, the name of which is also still under wraps. "I was on medication, I was in bed, I couldn't get out of bed, I didn't know if I was gonna live to see the next day. I had to put on a happy face and play that part, as you do. I got through it with my family, with Orlando, with other support, with therapists and doing some deep-diving emotionally on some stuff that I had been through."

See what Perry recently told ET about preparing for parenthood in the video below.

