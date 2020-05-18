Katy Perry is beyond grateful for all the health care workers who are putting their lives at risk every day to help combat COVID-19.

During the "Tell T.J." segment of Good Morning America on Monday, the "Daisies" singer hopped on a Zoom call with T.J. Holmes to surprise Megan Ranney, an emergency room doctor who has been working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Rhode Island. Ranney's two children, Lillian, 11, and Clark, 8, were also on the call, and couldn't contain their excitement over video chatting with their favorite pop star.

"Your mom, Megan, is an absolute hero. Aren't you so proud of her?" Perry asked. "Your mom could join the circus. She's literally doing the best juggling act in the world."

"Thank you, Megan. You are so brave. We can't get through this without you," she added. "I'm sure it's not easy every single day, but know that I'm going to bed every single night, from this call on, and I'm going to keep you in my personal prayers."

Later speaking to ET, Ranney admitted that she had absolutely "no idea" she'd be surprised by a special celebrity guest (let alone someone as popular as Perry!) when she agreed to do the interview with GMA.

"I've been doing a fair amount of media lately related to GetUsPPE and my emergency department work, so I figured that they'd reached out about that," she shared. "It made my kids' day, although my 11-year-old still reserves the right to roll her eyes at me, as seen at the end of the video."

Ranney also explained to ET how special it was to experience that moment with her kids, and why Perry holds such a special place in their hearts.

"Katy was an early favorite of my daughter's, and we continue to listen to her music for 'girl power' and positive energy. She is hopeful and energetic and inspiring," she raved. "'Roar,' in particular, is a song that pumps us up and reminds us to never give up. Also, my high school's mascot was the tiger, and 'Eye of the Tiger' was our mid-90s anthem, so 'Roar' takes me back to my own childhood."

"What a treat to have Katy take time out of her day to say hello to me and my kids... it took my breath away," she continued. "I hope that it inspires and gives energy to all my colleagues -- docs, nurses, techs, housekeeping staff -- across the country. This has been a really difficult two months, but as I said to T.J., we are all a family. I just wish I could have had the whole emergency department online!"

Most importantly, however, Ranney told ET that she hopes the recognition inspires more people to pay attention to the need for protective equipment for those working amid COVID-19.

"I co-founded GetUsPPE to solve a problem: the lack of protective equipment for my colleagues across the country. Unfortunately, many of our colleagues are still in need," she explained. "This appearance was so meaningful, but I hope it helps my friends and colleagues to get access to the gowns, masks and gloves that they so desperately need right now."

Prior to Perry's surprise appearance on the call, Ranney explained to Holmes that in her 15 years on the job, she has never experienced anything quite like the coronavirus.

"I can take care of appendicitis or heart attacks or car crashes almost in my sleep, but for COVID-19, we don't have the science yet," she said. "So there's this anxiety about, I'm not sure what the right thing to do is sometimes, and as a doctor, that's awfully uncomfortable. It's also obviously uncomfortable for the patients."

"I went into medicine to help people, and I've been taught to not shy away from even the difficult cases," she continued. "One of the things about the emergency department, no matter who you are, no matter where you come from, no matter what disease you have, we take care of everyone."

Ranney's children also opened up about what it's like seeing their mom heading out to work every day during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm happy because I know she's helping people, but I'm also scared at the same time, hoping she's not going to catch COVID-19," Clark said.

Meanwhile, Perry has been spending quality time with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, while quarantined. The two are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, and the singer opened up to ET last month about learning to find "balance" amid the crisis.

"This time has brought in a lot of balance, probably necessary balance," she explained. "It's actually good for me to prep this kind of mindset, because even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I'll be probably still be at home."

"I have found a lot of ways to be incredibly grateful and to bond with my family on a deeper level than I ever have," she continued. "Rather than just a vacation or a holiday, there's a new foundation that is being laid within families, between partners. I just think people that are quarantined together will never forget this time."

