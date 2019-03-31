Sunday's new episode of American Idol saw the Top 40 hopefuls fly out to Hawaii to perform in front of a live crowd, and while the experience was exciting and wonderful for many of the contestants, the moment seemed somewhat bittersweet for Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon.

Harmon, who previously revealed to the judges during his auditions in New York that he'd had a falling out with his parents after coming out to them.

"My parents still have not been able to accept me being gay. I’m no longer working as a janitor at my dad’s church. I decided to move out and that was a difficult choice to make. I felt like it was the healthiest thing for me to do," Harmon shared. "Being a part of this show has been good for me in one way, but it has also been a big challenge for me."

While many of the contestant's family members came out to cheer them on during this stage of the performance, Harmon's did not, and the singer admitted that despite their issues with him, he wished they were there.

"I've just got to keep telling myself that I can do this. I'm doing this for me, I'm doing this for everyone who has been outcast by their loved ones," Harmon shared during the show. "I know that this isn't just my experience, and if I can be open about it and vulnerable, maybe that could bring hope to somebody else."

During his live performance, Harmon delivered an emotional cover of "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac, as his boyfriend, John, loudly cheered for him from the crowd.

The next day, after his stunning vocal display, Harmon sat down with Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who shared some words of support and solidarity.

"You're a pastor's kid, I'm a pastor's kid, we have a lot in common," Perry explained. "I don't know about you, but for me I felt like I was always being watched… and then I started to find my true voice."

"Can you imagine when my first single was 'I Kissed a Girl' and how my parents reacted?" she added. "It was difficult for me because I felt very alone in what is supposed to be a really exciting time in my life."

The singer admitted that, in regards to her own relationship with her parents, "It's taken some time, but we've all come around to agree to disagree."

She also imparted a truly touching message of love and support for the young singer, who has clearly had a difficult time with the turmoil in his family.

"I just want to say from one pastor's kid to another that I see you, and I love you and I accept you. And I'm so proud of you," she said. "I'm excited that you're going to continue the journey with us to the Top 20!"

Harmon's powerful delivery of the iconic tune earned him passage to the next stage of the competition, and brought him one step closer to his dream of becoming the next Idol champion.

Harmon said he was going to reach out to his estranged family to share the good news, and added, "Hopefully it's met with smiles."

American Idolairs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

