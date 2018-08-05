Australia is filled with some serious diva star power!

Katy Perry and Celine Dion were all smiles in a series of snapshots the "Swish Swish" singer shared to Instagram on Sunday.

The popstar got the opportunity to meet the iconic "My Heart Will Go On" songstress backstage following Perry's concert at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Aug. 5, the latest stop on her Witness: The Tour.

"CELINE DION SHOWED ME HOW TO DO THE FAMOUS CHEST SLAP AND I DID IT TO HER WHILE SINGING FIREWORK AND I BECAME A FIREWORK," Perry marveled (excitedly and in all caps) alongside the slideshow of pics.

Perry looked like a golden goddess in one of the more elaborate stage looks from her bombastic tour, while Dion tapped into her retro-80s glam in a shimmering sequined mini-dress and tall, black heels.

Dion shared an additional photo from their friendly meet-up, where she praised Perry for putting on an epic performance.

"A « California Girl » and a girl from Quebec meet in Australia!" Dion wrote in the caption. "You’re the best Katy, thanks for the amazing show! Love you."

The Canadian music legend is currently in Australia as part of her own Celine Dion Live 2018 Tour, where she'd performed the night before in the Perth Arena in Perth, and was in Melbourne for her next show, also at the Rod Laver Arena, on Aug. 7.

Perry's Witness: The Tour, meanwhile, in on its final leg and wraps up Aug. 27 with a show at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

For more from Perry on her tour and latest music, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry Shares Touching Video of Herself Meeting a Young Fan With Brain Tumor

See Celine Dion Slay in Red Plaid Dress and OTK Boots as the Reigning Queen of Fashion Lewks

Celine Dion Looks Nearly Unrecognizable With New Bold Bangs

Related Gallery