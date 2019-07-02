Katy Perry Heats Up Hawaii in Floral Swimsuit While Filming New Video
California gurl in Hawaii!
Katy Perry has been spotting filming a new music video in the sunny state. The 34-year-old singer was snapped lounging on the sand while wearing a colorful one-piece and straw hat.
The “California Gurls” singer was accompanied by two swimsuit-clad ladies sitting next to her.
She was also photographed showing off her fabulous figure in a flowery red swimsuit, with a white flower tucked behind her right ear.
It's unclear what song the video is for, however, Perry slaying swimsuits prompted one fan to raise the idea of her launching a swimwear line outside of music.
“After shoes, she’s gonna sell swimsuits,” the Twitter user wrote.
The beachy swimsuit video is quite the contrast to Perry’s last music video appearance -- dressing up as a burger for Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video!
See more on the singers below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Planning a Fall Wedding -- and Taylor Swift Could Be on the Guest List!
Taylor Swift Reveals the Moment She Reconnected With Katy Perry: 'Everything Was Different'
Katy Perry Drops 'Never Really Over' Video With Love Potions and More