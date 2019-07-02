Katy Perry Heats Up Hawaii in Floral Swimsuit While Filming New Video

California gurl in Hawaii!



Katy Perry has been spotting filming a new music video in the sunny state. The 34-year-old singer was snapped lounging on the sand while wearing a colorful one-piece and straw hat.

The “California Gurls” singer was accompanied by two swimsuit-clad ladies sitting next to her.

She was also photographed showing off her fabulous figure in a flowery red swimsuit, with a white flower tucked behind her right ear.

It's unclear what song the video is for, however, Perry slaying swimsuits prompted one fan to raise the idea of her launching a swimwear line outside of music.

“After shoes, she’s gonna sell swimsuits,” the Twitter user wrote.

The beachy swimsuit video is quite the contrast to Perry’s last music video appearance -- dressing up as a burger for Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video!

See more on the singers below.

