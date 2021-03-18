Katy Perry, JoJo Siwa and More to Present at 2021 GLAAD Media Awards

Stars like Katy Perry, JoJo Siwa, Dan Levy and Laverne Cox are coming together for the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards. The celebs -- and many more -- will appear at the virtual ceremony next month, GLAAD announced on Thursday.

The GLAAD Media Awards, which started in 1990, honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. This year's show will be hosted by Niecy Nash.

In addition to Perry, Siwa, Levy and Cox, Ian Alexander, Molly Bernard, Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bennett, Bob The Drag Queen, Sterling K. Brown, Wilson Cruz, Mackenzie Davis, Robin de Jesús, Blu del Barrio and Nyle DiMarco will appear.

Colman Domingo, Clea DuVall, Brandee Evans, Jim Parsons, DJ “Shangela” Pierce, Eureka O’Hara, Anthony Rapp, Bretman Rock, Sam Smith and the cast of Veneno round out the star-studded lineup announced on Thursday.

Film and TV favorites like Happiest Season, The Old Guard, P-Valley, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Schitt’s Creek are among the many nominees at this year's show.

The virtual ceremony for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards will stream on GLAAD’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on April 8. They will also stream on Hulu beginning April 8 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, and will be available to stream on-demand through June.

