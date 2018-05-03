Katy Perry Looks Back On 'I Kissed a Girl' 10-Years Later

Katy Perry is celebrating the song that kicked off her career!

The 33-year-old songstress shared a throwback video on her social media on Thursday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of "I Kissed a Girl." In the clip, a brunette shaggy-haired Perry is super excited and screaming because she is hearing her song on the radio for the first time. It then transitions to her singing the hit track at various award shows, concerts and ceremonies.

"#TBT This weekend marked the 10th anniversary of the release of I Kissed A Girl! 💋 Thank you for believing in me then, and growing with me since 🌱 #doublethrowback," Perry captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Perry is currently on her Witness tour and is also a judge on the American Idol reboot. She recently reunited with her rumored beau Orlando Bloom to meet Pope Francis together in Rome. Watch the video below to see their experience.

