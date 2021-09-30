Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Can't Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Variety's Power of Women Event
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom only had eyes for each other.
The couple had a fashionable date night at Variety's Power of Women event at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Thursday night.
Perry, who was one of the honorees of the night, was radiant in a lavender look. The Schiaparelli-designed gown featured billowing, off-the-shoulder dramatic sleeves. Letting the dress speak for itself, the "Roar" singer kept the rest of her look simple, accessorizing only with dangling earrings and rings. Bloom, on his end, looked dapper in a dark suit with a white button-up shirt and black boots.
As the two posed for photos, cameras caught the two sharing a sweet moment when they looked into each other's eyes.
Aside from Perry, Rita Moreno, Channing Dungey, Amanda Gorman and Lorde were also celebrated at the event. The twice annual Power of Women issue honors women in the entertainment industry who are using their voices to benefit worthy causes.
Gayle King, Angelia Jolie and daughter Zahara, Alyssa Milano, Ava DuVernay and many incredible women were also in attendance.
Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that Perry and Bloom, who share 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, love "parenting together."
"Katy and Orlando are doing great right now. They're doing an amazing job at balancing parenthood with work commitments and their relationship as a couple is going strong," the source said. "They really love parenting together and Daisy is such a joy. They would love to expand their family."
For more on the stunning couple, see below.
