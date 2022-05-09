Katy Perry Says Being a Mom Makes Her Feel 'Reborn' (Exclusive)
Motherhood looks good on Katy Perry! ET's Matt Cohen spoke with the pop star during American Idol on Sunday, which just so happened to fall on Mother's Day.
Perry not only shares how she spent the special day with her and Orlando Bloom's 1-year-old daughter, Daisy, but also what being a mom means to her.
"One of my favorite things to do is ride bikes and so I got to ride bikes with my daughter this morning to breakfast," the Idol judge reveals on how she spent Mother's Day morning. "We woke up, we were on the bicycle, it was beautiful. We rode by the beach and then we went to a fabulous breakfast. ...I had a really nice time and created just a beautiful memory in the California sun."
Perry adds, "I love being a mom. It’s the best decision I ever made for my life."
The 37-year-old singer notes that she's "grown so much" since becoming a parent and has "even more respect" for her own mother, Mary, after having her own child.
As for her favorite part of being Daisy's mom, Perry says it's "all the unconditional love."
"[It's] just the opportunity to see the world again through just like the most beautiful eyes -- and the joy," she gushes. "For a new breath of life to be breathed into everything. It’s like you get to be reborn as well."
