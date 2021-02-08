Katy Perry returned to her roots with long black locks on Monday. The singer and American Idol judge joined Jimmy Kimmel for an in-studio sit-down interview, and stunned with her new look -- which she later revealed was "fake."

After teasing her long dark hair on Instagram earlier in the day, the songstress came out and wowed Kimmel, who joked about her wide array of different styles over the years.

"You look fantastic!" Kimmel said. "I never know what length your hair is going to be, what color your hair's going to be. It's just a surprise each time."

"Well, you know, I like to keep people on the edge of their seats," Perry said with the smile.

The new mom -- who welcomed her baby girl, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, in August -- said she likes to embrace the rare nights when she's out of the house.

"When mom has a night off she leans all the way in," Perry joked.

She also opened up about motherhood, and said that having her daughter, Daisy, was "the best decision I've ever made in my life."

The singer said she's been getting a lot of support from family and friends in regards to sharing the workload that comes with raising a baby, and joked about how Bloom already has experience.

"I have an incredible fiancé who has done this before. He has a 10-year-old son," Perry said, referring to Bloom's son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. "So he's been amazing, and we're so in love and we're so grateful."

She also reflected on her daughter's adorable name, Daisy Dove Bloom, explaining, "'Daisy' to me means pure, like, purity and 'dove' means peace, and 'bloom' kind of feels like it means joy," she shared. "So [it's like] pure peace and joy."

After her interview aired, Perry shared a video to her Instagram story revealing that her long black hair was just a wig, and she's still sporting her short, blonde pixie cut.

In the clip, Perry smiles into the camera as she de-glams, and jokingly blurts out, "Everything is fake!"

