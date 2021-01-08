Katy Perry Wants to 'Fully Immerse' Herself in Motherhood, Source Says

Katy Perry is loving life as a mom! A source tells ET that, since welcoming her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's daughter, Daisy, in August, the singer has dedicated herself completely to being a great mom.

"Katy has put off some work commitments recently to fully immerse herself in motherhood," the source says. "She is really happy and enjoying her time with Daisy."

As for her relationship with Bloom, the source says that the couple are doing their same old thing, adding that everything is good with them.

"They’re both focused on being a family and taking care of their daughter," the source notes.

In fact, back in November, another source told ET that Perry and Bloom have been "in parenting bliss" since welcoming Daisy.

"They’re on the same page when it comes to making time for Daisy and their careers and doing a really great job at figuring everything out together. Daisy is their main priority right now," the source said. "They’ve both been so hands-on, and [they] know that it will always be a balancing act. Orlando thinks Katy is an amazing mom."

While she's certainly enjoying motherhood, last month Perry told Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, about the hardest part of having a newborn.

"My daughter -- she’s such a gift -- but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep! No matter how much support you have," Perry said. "But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?"

Katy Perry Poses in Breast-Pumping Bra and Maternity Underwear Four Days After Giving Birth



