Katy Perry Gives Birth to First Child With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is officially a mom!

It was announced on Wednesday that the 35-year-old singer gave birth to her first child with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom

The news was first shared by UNICEF, who posted the announcement and their congratulations for the couple.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," the organization wrote, alongside a photo of the new parents holding their baby's tiny hand.

The pair also shared a statement, through UNICEF, about welcoming their little girl, explaining, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

"But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever," the goodwill ambassadors shared. "We know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity."

Bloom also reposted UNICEF's announcement to his own Instagram, and a rep for Perry confirmed the news of their new bundle of joy to ET.

This is the first child for Perry and the second for Bloom. The 43-year-old actor shares a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Perry announced she was pregnant in March in her music video for her song, "Never Worn White."

"Well, it wasn't on accident," she later said of getting pregnant during an interview with SiriusXM's Mikey Piff. "I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this. And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that's kind of how it happens, you know?"

Since her big reveal, she's been giving pregnancy updates to her fans, including joking about her and Bloom's changing bodies.

"It's not been too bad. I've just been a little lethargic," Perry said of her pregnancy in a Facebook video in May. "I've definitely been leaning into gaining the weight. I'm happy to do that."

"I'm looking like Shrek a little bit and Orlando's looking like the Hulk," she cracked. "Orlando's getting fit and I'm getting square. But, you know, it's all worth it. I'm leaning into the COVID 30."

The "Daisies" singer definitely had nothing to worry about, however, as she looked gorgeous in glowing baby bump shots she shared on social media.

Perry and Bloom have been engaged since February 2019, and a source told ET in March that they postponed their planned wedding in Japan this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ET spoke with Perry in April, and she talked about being pregnant during the global health emergency.

"This time has brought in a lot of balance, probably necessary balance," she said. "It's actually good for me to prep this kind of mindset, because even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I'll be probably still at home."

"The crazy thing is everyone's drinking during quarantine, and I'm, like, not. Like, help me," she joked.

Watch the video below for more:

Katy Perry Says She's Gained a New Mindset as She Prepares for Motherhood (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry Says She’s ‘Learning to Be a Mom Fast’ in Quarantine With Several Young Kids

Katy Perry Surprises Doctor Working on Front Lines of the Coronavirus -- Watch!

Katy Perry Says Fiancé Orlando Bloom Is Getting 'Fit' While She's Getting 'Square' During Pregnancy

Related Gallery