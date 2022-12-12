All in the family! Soccer star Kealia Ohai and NFL player J.J. Watt welcomed their son, Koa, on Oct. 23, and while he is only seven weeks old, the couple has been invested in his future since before he was born.

"Before I had Koa, I read every book, talked to every mom I know, and planned out, but nothing could truly prepare me for motherhood," the Chicago Red Stars player tells ET.

While getting ready for their baby's arrival, the pro athletes looked to Cord Blood Registry®, the largest private newborn stem cell preservation company in the world, to help store cord blood and cord tissue samples for their son.

"We want to do everything in our power to make sure Koa is healthy and protected in the future and we knew CBR could help us. They made the process simple and easy and have brought us so much peace of mind," Ohai explains.

When thinking about Koa growing up, the couple also hopes that he follows in their athletic footsteps.

"We would love it if Koa liked sports when he gets older. Sports have taught us so many important lessons throughout our lives. You have to learn to work and get along with teammates. You get to meet all different personalities and people. They teach you how to be tough and do things you don’t always want to do. ... We hope Koa can learn these lessons through sports, but ultimately we just want him to be happy and to be a good person," she shares.

As far as other aspirations Ohai has for her son: "J.J. and I love traveling. We can’t wait to travel with Koa and expose him to different places and people. I also love cooking, so I am hoping he grows up loving to cook with me!"

When it comes to balancing parenthood, their careers, and their relationship, Ohai says she and her husband have been getting used to their new routine.

"We have both faced different challenges throughout this process and are so inspired how we both have responded. ... We are both so proud of each other’s work ethic and commitment to our son as well as our jobs. ... J.J and I have really tried to be present with the time we get to spend together. We love going to dinner and love watching and critiquing our favorite shows," she notes.

Carving out some self-care time is also important to the pro soccer player.

"I love taking epsom salt baths and I feel best when I meditate every day, get my workout in, and am eating healthy and drinking enough water!" she says. "I also love listening to podcasts that teach me new things."

