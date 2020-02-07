Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Have Been Together 'for Years'

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have a long history together. The couple's relationship became public knowledge in November -- when they held hands at the LACMA Art + Film Gala -- but Grant's pal, Jennifer Tilly, recently revealed that Reeves and the artist have been dating "for years."

"I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, 'Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend' and I’m like, 'Wait. What? What? What?'" Tilly, who met Grant at a dinner party years ago, told Page Six.

"It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, 'It’s his new girlfriend,' because she had gone to a lot of events with him," she added. "It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years."

Tilly is correct about the couple's extensive history together; the pair collaborated on Reeves' 2011 adult picture book, Ode to Happiness, and his 2016 book, Shadows. Additionally, they posed together on the red carpet at the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel 2016 in Basel, Switzerland. The following year, they traveled to Paris to promote Ode to Happiness and started a publishing company together.

While speaking with Page Six, Tilly described Grant as a "brilliant artist" and a "cool, elegant woman" who's "very quiet, very low-key." She also alluded to the fact that it's those qualities that make Grant and Reeves work as a couple.

"I saw him at her last art opening, and he’s not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he’s a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple," she said. "I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a razzle dazzle Hollywood romance."

"[Reeves] is a really great guy, too, but he’s really lucky," she added.

As for if the couple will ever tie the knot, Tilly speculated, "I don’t know, that doesn’t seem very hip and bohemian, does it? They’re artists. They’re just going to do what they do."

