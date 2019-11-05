Internet Reacts to Keanu Reeves' Rumored Girlfriend
Keanu Reeves seems to have a new lady in his life!
After the 55-year-old actor walked a red carpet with Alexandra Grant on Saturday, the internet was abuzz with comments and Reeves' apparent relationship with the 46-year-old artist.
Many Twitter users praised Reeves for his "age appropriate girlfriend," with one dubbing him "a Good Man" and another writing that the pair "look so cutely and refreshingly normal."
While the reactions to the news were generally positive, some tweets expressed confusion over the "age appropriate" label, as Reeves is nine years Grant's senior.
"I love Keanu and agree that who he's dating is refreshing and age appropriate but lol that Hollywood's conditioned us to see a 55yo man and a 46yo woman as the same age," one person wrote.
"Everyone gushing about how age-appropriate Keanu Reeves' girlfriend is when she is a full decade younger than him has aged *me* ten years," another agreed.
Others simply expressed joy for the happy update in Reeves' life. As one Twitter user wrote, "Keanu Reeves' happiness is the only thing everyone can agree upon."
"Keanu Reeves continues to dunk on the rest of the male species and I'm honestly stoked about it," another person wrote.
As for Grant, the conversation seemed to focus around her striking similarities to actress Helen Miren.
"Saw the photos and legit thought Keanu Reeves was dating Helen Mirren. Which I also would have supported," one person quipped.
"I wasn't wearing my glasses at first and I legit thought he was dating Helen Mirren which I also would have been here for," another person agreed.
Keep reading for more of the best reactions to Reeves' new relationship.
Following their red carpet debut, an eyewitness told ET that the apparent couple was "smiling and having a good time" inside the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.
"Will Ferrell spotted Keanu and rushed over to say hello, bringing with him a small group that included his wife, Viveca Paulin-Ferrell," the eyewitness said. "It’s unclear if Ferrell and his wife already knew Alexandra or if Keanu introduced them, but they were seen chatting for several minutes before heading into the tented pavilion for dinner."
Watch the video below for more on Reeves.
